Transcript for President Trump breaks with Steve Bannon

Our let's turn to the other big story that is breaking overnight president Trump's lawyer is hoping to silence former top aide Steve van and demanding that he stops. Bashing his family. This comes after Bannon was quoted in a new book saying Donald Trump junior may have committed treason and claiming that he vowed to trump is dumb as a break. This morning president trump threatening legal action against his onetime chief strategist Stephen Bannon. The president's lawyers sending a cease and desist letter to Bennett claiming he breached an agreement by communicating with the author Michael Wolff. Bannon is quoted him Wolfe's new book fire and fury inside the trunk White House calling that now infamous trump tower meeting between Donald Trump junior Jared Kushner. Campaign chairman Paul man a fort and a Russian lawyer treasonous the president has defended the meeting in the past its global. Opposition research or even research into your opponent. Bennett also says about Robert Mueller is Russia investigation. They're going to crack Don junior like an egg on national TV. It's almost unprecedented to have a former top aide this early in a presidency come out in this store away. Against the president in his mind set his decision making. His family members. In a statement the president says Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired he not only lost his job he lost his mind Bannon was asked about the president's statement on his radio show last night. Arson bomb I think traumatic huge mistake Steve bashing you like he did today on Twitter that was devastating to me I I hope in the future you can prepare for that win. We come to 220 because I'm sure he's getting major help. The president states is a great man you know I supporting Dane in day out. In the book no one is off limits wolf says daughter Yvonne cut makes fun of her father's COLT over. And claims a president's wife cried when trump won the election. But they were not tears of joy acclaim her spokeswoman disputes the author also writes a president has a fear of being poisoned. And that's why he orders so much mcdonalds the book also highlights alleged clashes with White House cleaning staff. Allegedly ordering them not to touch his toothbrush or close quoting him as saying. If my shirt is on the floor it's because I wanted on the floor the White House dismissing it as trashy tabloid fiction. I think. Furious disgusted with probably certainly fit when. You and make such outrageous claims and completely false claims against the president. His administration and his family. But wait there's more the book also claims president trump critiqued his top aides are calling senior advisor Kellyanne Conway. A cry baby and his son in law and Jared Kushner. A suck up the book comes out next week it's already number one on Amazon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.