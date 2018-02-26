Transcript for President Trump to meet with the nation's governors

At least do say good morning on this Monday we're gonna start with the intensifying debate over gun laws as president from prepares. To gather more ideas today in the aftermath of the Florida shooting. And this time the president will hear from the nation's governors he's sitting down with them today following a black tie event at the White House. This as congress gets back to work under growing pressure to take action as well ABC's Tara primary has the latest on that Forrest good morning Tara. Good morning Manning can this with congress back in session pressure about Republican lawmakers to introduce legislation on gun control. But so far leaders have been silent. Overnight president trump at a gala with the nation's governors vowed to tackle the politically divisive issue of gun control. That will be one of the subjects and I think we'll make that first on the list because we have to end their country of what's happening with respect to that subject. The president who touted his second MM in credentials on the campaign trail is now putting pressure on the NRA. Following the deadly apartment high school shooting to propose banning bum stocks raising the purchasing age for semiautomatic weapons and tougher background checks. The NRA disagrees with these proposals than just that position as you do not want to raise the age that's what the American not a sad that it Iraq president trample likely face resistance from members of his own party. On the idea of raising the age and assault weapons from 820 want to. Are you personally it's supportive of that. I'm very skeptical about that because the vast majority of for 18192021. Year old our law abiding citizens want a threat to anyone. The president also doubling down on his support for arming selected teachers telling fox. At a today action sealed experiments. You would nab this problem today we've missed an idea his own daughter questions telling NBC to be honest I don't know hung obviously there was have to pay an incredibly high standard. For who would be able to bear arms nurse call. While the press has that take action on gun control neither house speaker Paul Ryan nor senate majority leader Mitch McConnell had publicly called for legislation. Diane can this. That's our primary liven DC forest Tara thank you.

