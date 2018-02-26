-
Now Playing: Report: Russian bots pounced on gun control debate after shooting
-
Now Playing: Gun control: 'The View' discusses talk vs. action in D.C.
-
Now Playing: President Trump to meet with the nation's governors
-
Now Playing: WEEKEND REWIND: Gun reform
-
Now Playing: Trump slamming the newly-declassified Democratic memo
-
Now Playing: Bipartisan governors say 'window' for gun reform after Florida shooting
-
Now Playing: What to watch in gun reform debate after Florida shooting
-
Now Playing: Signs of possible 'end of a two-party system': Republican governor
-
Now Playing: How ex-Trump aide's guilty plea may affect Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Guns in schools are 'not a good idea': Parkland teacher
-
Now Playing: Florida shooting a result of 'abdication of duty': NRA
-
Now Playing: Congress releases redacted Democratic memo on Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Jared Kushner status of temporary security clearance uncertain
-
Now Playing: Trump pushes for arming teachers
-
Now Playing: Former Trump campaign aide pleads guilty to 'conspiracy against the US'
-
Now Playing: Former Trump campaign aide pleads guilty to 2 counts
-
Now Playing: Van strikes security barrier near White House, driver apprehended
-
Now Playing: Trump says school guards don't 'love the children' as much as teachers
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Former Trump aide Rick Gates formally pleads guilty to two counts
-
Now Playing: Florida governor calls to raise gun sale age