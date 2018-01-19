Transcript for President Trump's first year

Good morning Diane in Kenya's president trump and his team owner from strayed from the headlines countless story lines unfolded. Look political news cycle reached a fever pitch as president trump. We could find American politics and what it means to be presidential. Donald John trump do solemnly swear we. 365. Days tomorrow will round out that rollercoaster ride that has been the first Europe the trump presidency. From that very first press briefing. This was the largest audience to ever witnessed an inauguration. Puree it. To some pretty map first legislative victory the largest tax code overhaul in general nation to always a lot of fun when you win. A year defined by controversies. Relentless tweeting an acquittal of the Russia investigation but humidity did you know death. One of the clearest accomplishments was the confirmation of Supreme Court justice Neil course it. Other promises capped. Reversing Obama era policies like withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement. And slashing federal regulations. Then a stunning political defeat the failure to overhaul the nation's health care system. We will be able to immediately repeal and reap. Please obamacare. Soldering a few feet from it. In that controversial travel ban barring people from some Muslim majority countries blocked twice by the courts. The third version now in effect but still facing legal challenges. He's also found himself in hot water with controversial comments following rallies of white supremacists in Charlottesville electronic declared but you also had people. That work. Very fine people on both sides. Most recently caught up enough there is absolutely immigrants on S whole country spin. Yeah. Foreign policy to bite tingling wasn't North Korea warning the regime's threats will not go unnoticed they will be met. With fire and fury. Like the world has never seen. Looming over it all is special counsel Robert Moeller is investigation into Russian meddling in the election as the president insists. Well again Jun there has been no collusion between the trump campaign. And Russians or trump. And Russians know collection. A major distraction for the president as he turns his focus to year to know. The White House has an ambitious legislative agenda for this here health care infrastructure welfare reform and immigration. A bold agenda for a congress with a growing to do list Diane dependence.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.