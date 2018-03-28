Transcript for Protesters interrupt Sacramento City Council meeting

Now the California where tensions may have reached a boiling point in Sacramento following the police shooting of an unarmed black man a protest erupted at a meeting of city leaders last night. And outside protesters once again blocked access to the city's basketball arena. Chaos at the City Council meeting in Sacramento. A okay. Savard picked Clark erupted a meeting called to discuss the police shooting that killed his brother Stephon. Being confronted premier took over the podium did beat the audience the gang may NASA's. Oh. The poverty. Is not controllable. If I'm sitting here me okay ABC's Tina whitworth with beer. He jumped up right onto the podium and took the mayor's microphone. He was eventually escorted out that you can see there are also people here gathered they all want justice for Stephon Clark. Protesters then parts of the golden considerable for the Sacramento Kings basketball game. For the second time in a week for many fans from entering the arena. The protests first broke out after police released this body came video showing officers shooting Clark twenty times that his grandmother's backyard. Police say the officers thought Clark was armed. After getting reports that somebody was breaking car windows but it turned out he only had a cellphone police say they plan to release more video from the shooting and no California's attorney general will oversee an independent investigation. My team and I at the California Department of Justice will do everything in our power. To ensure that this investigation is fair. Thorough. And impartial the two officers involved in the shooting on administrative leave Clark's funeral is set for tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.