-
Now Playing: Trump defending former White House staff secretary Rob Porter
-
Now Playing: Trump says Porter deserves 'due process'
-
Now Playing: Trump breaks silence on Rob Porter abuse allegations
-
Now Playing: Trump aide Rob Porter resigns amid allegations of domestic abuse
-
Now Playing: Rob Porter's first wife speaks out
-
Now Playing: Weekend rewind
-
Now Playing: Government goes into brief shutdown as senator delays votes
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Peter Rabbit' & 'Fifty Shades Freed'
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: White House top aide resigns
-
Now Playing: US speed skater refuses to march in Olympic opening ceremony
-
Now Playing: Senate agrees to $300B federal spending deal
-
Now Playing: Taking a night safari in Dubai
-
Now Playing: Top White House aide resigns amid domestic violence allegations
-
Now Playing: High Flying: A look inside Emirates first class
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens to shut down government over immigration
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' week 6 recap
-
Now Playing: Trump's lawyers oppose special counsel interview
-
Now Playing: Growing global stock market concerns
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Trump declassifies GOP memo
-
Now Playing: Memo showdown