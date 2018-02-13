Transcript for Rob Porter's first wife speaks out

We're starting things out with former White House aide rob Porter. A committee tips on how he's explaining a series of domestic violence allegations. From his two ex wives and our sources tell ABC news Porter denied giving his first wife of black eye. Filling White House officials and that she fell. That she's not coming Ford saying she lived in constant fear. In meantime after prison Porter president from has yet to utter a word about the accusers ABC's are good signs this following the developments from DC good morning Ireland. Kenneth Diana good morning the house of one of the spotlight this week to be on infrastructure instead they're facing more questions about that former staffer accused of domestic abuse. And now his first ex wife is calling out to top White House officials. After these images plunged the west wing into chaos the woman in the photo is taking on the White House in a Washington Post op said. Colby holiness the ex wife of former White House staff secretary rob Porter says she was leaning constant fear. And left their relationship a shell of the person I was when I went into it. Holdren a says she was dismayed when a White House advisor explained why she's not worried about quarters current girlfriend. White House communications director hope hicks. I have no reason not to believe in women in the case of hope. I barely met somebody so strong with such excellent excellent instincts. And loyalty and smarts. Holdren as fired back writing her statement implies that those who have been an abusive relationships are not strong. Recognizing at surviving in an abusive relationships take strength. She's also calling out white house Press Secretary series C numbers does he believe rob porter's accusers or are they lying. The president in the entire administration take domestic violence very seriously. And believe all allegations need to be investigated thoroughly. And he certainly supports the victims of domestic violence above all else and believes that they should everyone should be treated fairly and with the process. That doesn't answer that question at doesn't have a question I'm not gonna go beyond that that's where we are oldest expressed disappointment in that response scene while I cannot say I am surprised I expected a woman to do better. Sources tell ABC news hours after the domestic abuse allegations surfaced. Rob Porter tried to downplay the incidents he told senior staffers has acts wife's black guy it was an accident after an altercation involving a glass base. Tennis and I am that's let's signs forest live in DC thanks Charlotte.

