Transcript for SAG Awards highlights

We are deep in the thick of awards C then at last night's sag awards bringing us ever so close to the Oscar nominations. But first let's take a look at how the actors honored each other. I am pissed inbound and I and the nuns. I and they have to. The award show only for actors getting its very first coast and setting the tone for the evening. As we march forward with active in the man Sam and opening years. Let's make sure that we're leading the charge with and picky and with diligence. Because fear and anger never win the race. Powerful words serving as a reminder that in Hollywood time's up. Make no mistake. This is not a moment in time. This is a movement. And we are inspired that so many powerful voices are no longer silence by the fear of retaliation. We can control our own destiny. Working Freeman honored with the lifetime achievement award I'm gonna tell you what's wrong with respect. It works from the back. From the fraught. Is gender specific. Maybe that's part of something. Had the night's big winner street billboards outside adding Missouri winning for best cast best supporting actor. And bass lead actress for France's. Like come out of the woods every few years and you let invite me to the party but there's a lot of young ones coming up and they need door stops to let's think about that. Other big winners include Allison Janney for best supporting actor I Tonya and Gary Oldman for dark night our. And in television that the vast picked up Estrada cast as well as another win or sterling K brown Kennison Maggie. Yes Leslie it was also big night for the age via TV show V as well Laurie. Yes and predictors one of the first time that is regularly rightly was in there of course she makes history. In her pajamas on her caption the beat it's such a great John Snow have created getting out of that. April Oscar nominations are teased Atlantic and mentioned an often award shows this coming year sag awards in particular. Pinpoint who are going to the front runner so what do you think Leslie you were there what was it like. Who do you think for the for mass for the Oscars the scare. Forced seen a lot of the same winners come roll over from the Golden Globes so frantically Kleiman with Gary Oldman and I am rocking out. Allison Janney these are all people that want anyone in the course so it's hard to think that they won't have at least a pretty good chance at the Oscars. And you know for the Golan goes we had everybody wearing black. Mostly. In tribute to the that the. The time's up and need to effort that's taking place right now did glamorous sort of return does it seem as if things are back there in Hollywood. I mean everyone looked amazing her usual well there were some black dresses but this time it seemed like they were trying to make a statement in another way. The fact towards the for the first time ever there are host to about what an and he only for adventures where women and you they need to shore. To make a statement in a little bit different and a little bit of a different way than we thought the clubs and that indeed buried there are Muslim as are there for us thank you.

