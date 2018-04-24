Transcript for Search for motive in Toronto van attack underway

Good kids in my wallet again in Toronto where police are searching for a motive after that heart find an attack left ten people dead the man accused of jumping the curb and plowing through sidewalk packed with pedestrians. Is due in court this morning. Now despite a dramatic confrontation police managed to arrest him without firing a single shot. ABC's Yene Norman has been following the overnight developments she joins us now from DC good morning. Diane has this was chaos in one of the safest cities in North America that horrifying scene happened in one of the busiest sections of Toronto losing so many victims and witnesses behind. It was a dramatic ending to what it is a pure panic. Like you're also sent out Nazi and pleading with pleas to shoot him. Moments earlier a cure find scene unfolding in Toronto 26 minutes of pure panic from the first 911 calls. Very. Young. And it. It was just before 1:30 PM lunchtime in one of Toronto's busiest areas when a white van was used as a murder weapon. Elvis here is there. Ordinary block. Talking back and get my man. That Dan making it sixteen blocks mowing down pedestrians for nearly a mile and a half since he's really bad out there. I couldn't believe what I see and then it was. Everybody help these people on the streets getting hit warmed by one post office box getting gobbled up on people and one person guards dragged on and their blood is all over. Everyone started running and screaming and hit this one lady. So I'm trying to hear that in like dropping. Witnesses left with horrifying images painting the grim scene. Victims in their belongings bloody day in scattered in the streets by the time the damage was done ten people were dead more than a dozen others hurt. Was one lady who was in touch. Total distressed. And we solid team go to work on her arm pumping away. And that they lost short. And police are still working to find a motive in dieting Candace authorities there in Toronto won't say whether the incident is being investigated as an act of terror. Back to you. And we do expect to hear from prime minister around 8:15 eastern time shenae thank you. And back here in New York as a precaution police did deploy more officers to high profile targets. And why we don't know the motive in the Toronto case vehicle attacks have become a preferred method for terrorist. With more than 100 deaths in recent years many cities have installed more barriers to protect pedestrians.

