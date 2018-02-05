Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: #MeToo and 'muting' R. Kelly

R. Kelly has been repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct. Hey, guys, you remember the outcry about Harvey Weinstein, Kevin spacey, the list goes on. People are asking how does R. Kelly still have a job? There is a slew of allegations of various kinds of sexual misconduct. Some he was acquitted of and others he continues to deny. Now big names, Viola Davis, Shonda rhimes are pushing the #mute R. Kelly. But when I spoke to joy Marie Kenzie, she said this hash tag is not knew. Why did it get started this week? It got started because of an open letter published in the root, a publication for people of color. And the letter is really calling for, quote, appropriate investigations into R. Kelly. So they're not saying that R. Kelly hasn't been held accountable. He was put on trial. He was acquitted. But they're saying that the most recent allegations, the allegations from a 2017 buzzfeed report said that he was holding women against their will, they're saying they want appropriate investigations into that. Now, guys, it's important to remember that R. Kelly is not under any criminal investigation right now. His attorney tells ABC news that he is disturbed the claims. He denies them and will work to clear his name. But these women say just like Weinstein, he should be shunned by his record label, streaming services and touring venues. And you can hear that entire conversation on start here later this morning. Check it out on apple podcasts kendis, Diane?

