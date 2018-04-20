Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: National school walkout

Sir does that thousands of schools across the country will be walking out of class this morning as part of their effort to change the nation's gun laws today's walkout comes on the nineteenth anniversary of the column by high school massacre. ABC's Brad milky topped one of the organizers of today's events Brad. Hey guys and he's at it right there. Nineteen years think about that means of all the high school loose in America today. None of them. Were alive when column mine happened. They don't know world without school shootings fleeing Murdoch is sixteen years old she lives near sandy hook elementary school in Connecticut she organized today's walkout. Craig now more than 2000 events per registered across the country how does happen how does a sixteen year old begin to organize that. I didn't stop. I wasn't made the petition. And I saw that people were responding to it I just kept on going and go and I say you made the Twitter I I made the NC animate the FaceBook I started. And expanding my teens with fellow students I made sure that we were answering people's questions and not just having them decide to walk how putting gauging them and hearing their concerns and hearing their input and making them feel involved because. There's no reason this should be delaying movement this is the agency youth movement. Well today she says at 10 AM in each time zone across the country. Students will be walking out of class and they won't return for the rest of the day instead she says the focus on giving each other registered to vote. You can hear that entire interview on start here later this morning to check it out on apple podcasts on your favorite podcasting app.

