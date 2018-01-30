Transcript for Super Bowl Opening Night kicks off game week

And as patriots head coach Bill Belichick were anything other than those companies. That it was just one of many important questions answered. Answer promote me to unite both his club and the Philadelphia Eagles found themselves in the middle of the yearly question and answers spectacle. The gloved one was back on stage kicking off the Super Bowls media frenzy on opening night. That took questions. Four time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady keeping his hands covered from all those prying eyes at the Xcel Energy center in Minneapolis. We showed a lot of resiliency all year to a lot of different beings what lot of a lot of first season. You know every year there's something that injured thrown hand that had many worried before the AFC championship. Seems fine. Despite. Opening the thumb war. Yeah. But in the meantime coach Bill Belichick was super problem. I'm excited excited to be here or something like that comment but they hear. Leeson's boarding a new look. It's a thug about where and it's. Minnesota's at a place that so. Brady then getting the hat memo. The sauce. Off. The then it was time for the Eagles to fly or bark. Clearly relishing their underdog status. But looking cool under pressure. And the Eagles tight ends records take a little bit of abuse from our friend Guillermo. What do scientists and with the Tom Brady book. As. Soon may think it would begin. Subtle it. The academic. And pulled it hindered. They're going to look Vince Fuller to good luck thanks man. And looking for them that they have the event was held indoors two degrees right now in Minneapolis food should. Warm up for that game fellas and is known here in new York and parts of the northeast that's is making news in America this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.