Transcript for Tidal concert raises money for Puerto Rico

So that is fit harmony there bringing us back for a skinny bonus round. They performed currency again last night from Brooklyn after some unique moment at the star studded benefit concert that. Title put together for perjury our team is there for all the action including a red carpet with some of the world's biggest music stars. I feel incredibly grateful to the American people and people all over the world who have. You know bought a song to help with political and I'm really grateful to all these incredible artists. I can't imagine it. And I can have people people all over Puerto Rico have been telling me oh my gosh. When we squads he sang and in my town and so in addition to raising money. I think it keeps with the big when the conversation really grateful. I was just there he island I was eligible to vote there and. And then help Bondsman to concluded that saw the devastation from just happy that we're together not only from my home on an. Don't look for magical about growing economies like Houston. Aren't all as well as live. Omni and we reality twice in order to land in Miami's John. There's there's a lot of work to be done in this is the beautiful way to get together celebrate music she amazing artists. We're ready says 600000 pounds to Puerto Rico and we plan also enough. 600 to 800 pounds yeah. That's life punches like Ted Knight assault report. You know the only solution. Negativity is to get rid of it. We gotta have any sort of device in the news. By a leader or leaders. By people. We have to use the Internet to encourage and inspire people. I think we came together this period of captivity with a many incredible things that could happen and we'll have. Nancy Johnson and there was also on the house but I that he was. Is that thing though she didn't perform she did their wrecked car bit. It's amazing but well after the concert started to everyone was already in sat. Cars that she didn't wasn't surrounded by people six. Everyone got excited when Jay-Z started playing buying I think images you cannot. Now now now don't think you realize sentencing Puerto Rico wrong it's like forty Garnet code lethal weapons ever I don't worry what I like my. What about this is ABC's world news now. Informing insomniacs for two decades.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.