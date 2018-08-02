Transcript for Top White House aide resigns amid domestic violence allegations

Did you say good morning everybody on this Thursday we're gonna sir though with some tough questions for the White House this morning. After the resignation of a top aide to the president rob Porter is leaving his post a staff secretary after his two ex wives came forward with allegations of domestic abuse. Now critics are asking why porter's departure took so long ABC's Kenneth mode and has the new details Kenneth good morning. Good morning dining Candice I can tell you that White House staff secretary rob Porter acted as they gatekeeper president trump. Sources say while top aides knew about the domestic abuse allegations against Porter since last year. They were unaware of the accusations that were recently filed against them. This morning sources say Tom White House officials knew for months about domestic violence allegations. Against one or president trusts most trusted advisors staff secretary rob Porter. The president chief of staff have had full confidence and trust in his abilities and his performance Porter accused of abusing his two ex wives. The woman first coming four to tell their stories in the Daily Mail in the intercept. Chief of staff John Kelley first defending Porter calling him a man of true honor and integrity. But then the release of this image porter's first ex wife Kobe Holdren as claiming he punch ser a decade ago. Overnight a new statement from Chile expressing shock saying there is no place for domestic violence I stand by my previous comments and believe every individual deserves the right to defend the reputation. Porter resigned releasing his own statement these are ridges allegations are simply false. I took the photos and the reality behind him is nowhere close to what is being described. I've been transparent and truthful about these bio claims. It's unclear when trump knew about the allegations but the White House says Porter was not forced out porter's second wife Ginny Willoughby told the Washington Post. About an alleged attack after their first anniversary. He came and you grabbed me by the shoulders here. And and pulled me out of the shower and arranged. And immediately on seeing the terror in my face. Retracted and apologized. And 2010 that's second ex wife got emergency protective order against Porter. He's called the allegations against him a coordinated smear campaign dining condense and ten according about there's reports that Porter is romantically involved with another White House official. Diane Porter has been linked to White House communications director hope picks the couple has recently been seen out on the town the Washington pose reports. That hicks was involved in the White House's defense supporter Donna Condace and I can at mountain forest live in DC thanks Kenneth.

