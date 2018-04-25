Transcript for Trumps host first state dinner

OK so the White House was a little bit gland that up last night for the first state dinner dancing and. And we've had in several years now and as a showcase for the partnership between the US and France as well as a chance to show up. The first lady's ability to organize a major event in beautiful job here's ABC's Jordan Phelps. It was a night of glitz and glamour. The president and First Lady hosting their first state dinner in honor of the French president. Tonight we celebrate nearly so I have. Centuries of friendship between the United States and. Among the exclusive guest list. Henry Kissinger media mogul Rupert Murdoch to Olympic champions and apple CEO Tim Cook. Who made a political entranced by bringing along Obama's Environmental Protection Agency director as his guest the state dining room leaked by candlelight. Thirteen tables of ten people for an intimate evening designed by Milan you trump thousands of fresh flowers cut for the occasion. And tables set with China firm president Clinton's White House their relationship on display with cheek kisses extended handshakes. And this moment when president trump we do confront something off microns jacket in fact I get that. Well the First Lady put great attention into playing every detail of the evening. Perhaps no stylistic decision she made went more notice. The neck down she chose to Wear. I standing action now attracts hand painted and sulfur and embroidered with sequence and Chris Stiles standing canvas. And Jordan looked absolutely stunning all of the ladies out of work put into that's residents showed it took awhile to make that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.