Transcript for Trump's tax return leaked

We are out gonna start this morning with. Some breaking as a glimpse into president Trump's finances. At the white at the White House releases part of his 2005 tax return now many are questioning the whole timing of the leak. Of these returns released says the president's health care bill is under fire on Capitol Hill ahead of the possible confirmation. And whether there's an FBI investigation into the trunk campaign ties with Russia. As for the returns themselves ABC's Josh Haskell has been scouring the documents Josh good morning. Diane in Candace were nearly two months into the presidency of Donald Trump and questions overs tax returns continue to swirl over his administration. On Tuesday night the White House released trumps income and tax rate for 2005. In order preempted MSNBC story they referred to as desperate for ratings. Pulitzer Prize winning journalist David cay Johnston. Need the announcement on and it's NBC's Rachel Maddow show. Based on documents obtained by Johnston trump paid 36 and a half million in taxes on a 153 million dollars in income. For an effective 2005 tax rate of roughly 24%. That percentage is below the 27 point 4% average. For taxpayers. Earning one million dollars a year according to data from the congressional joint committee on taxation. The White House numbers closely mirror those released by Johnston. Who claims he received the 2005 return. Unsolicited. Spam and a male over the transom and there is actually nothing improper about journalists if you haven't solicited something. Getting over the transom and by the way let me point out it's entirely possible the Donald sent this to me. Donald Trump has over the years leaked all sorts of things every Republican nominee since Richard Nixon his release his tax returns. And the documents distributed Tuesday night by the White House still leaves questions those include source of income how much money was donated to charity. And for an income among other things Diane intend its. And the other question is whether or not the president or somebody with the administration might have leaked it to. Reached a man or that was reporter. Regionally and that and that seems to be the case of so many of these leads the White House is not only that the information you get from them but also why these leaks. Got it happening and where they're coming from to get Josh thank you so much for that are.

