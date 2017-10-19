-
Now Playing: Would you go to mom camp?
-
Now Playing: New summer camp teaches children how to become social media stars
-
Now Playing: Young Girls Become Firefighters-in-Training at Camp Fury
-
Now Playing: A visit to adult sleepaway camp
-
Now Playing: Niger ambush investigation begins after soldiers' deaths
-
Now Playing: Tidal concert raises money for Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Your favorite toys are back!
-
Now Playing: President receiving backlash for statement
-
Now Playing: VIDEO: 'Lifestyles of the Rich ... and Kendis': $20 million apartment
-
Now Playing: Disney night at Dancing With the Stars
-
Now Playing: John McCain at the Liberty Medal ceremony
-
Now Playing: DIY-ing? The Giz Wiz has tools to help
-
Now Playing: Oil rig explosion near New Orleans
-
Now Playing: Is the American mall dead?
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Fires in California
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'The Foreigner' and 'The Meyerowitz Stories'
-
Now Playing: Fall personal finance trends
-
Now Playing: Bike upgrades with Dick DeBartolo
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'The Mountain Between Us' and 'Blade Runner 2049'
-
Now Playing: Honoring the Las Vegas heroes and survivors