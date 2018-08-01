Transcript for Weekend Rewind: President Trump's fiery response to new White House tell-all book

Sounds like the end of days. If it felt like it at some times during nine paralyzing cold to being fiery and ferocious response to that White House tell all book. My weekend for weather politics stride but now time for the weekend remind. Millions chiseling out from eight runs. Taking nor'easter as record breaking cold losing it listen to dismantle in Boston impressed. Looking out his window pizza delivery time and make in the wrong. It's impressive. More than a foot of snow falling here in parts of Long Island a takeover of our drone cam there's just so let's go and what these sub zero wind chills. It's not melting anytime soon. On one of the coldest days of the year president trump was boiling mad about the new book by journalist Michael Wolff. It's disparaging look at Trump's first year in office I considered a work of fiction. North Korea and South Korea have now agreed to sit down and talk advance in the upcoming Olympic Games this topic this time. The north's participation. In the Olympic Games it may sound bite him. But the talks come at a time of incredible tension. The north near perfecting a nuclear weapon that could potentially reach it US. Panic on a Toronto tarmac used to planes colliding and turning detail of this suddenly Jack need to look all of planes. Or about a broad developer program for her. Pearson international airport saying all passengers made it safely into the terminal. As a powerful bomb cyclone slammed the East Coast with snow and with the winds. Eight cruise ship sailed right into his path. Even though water from the pool turning anything and god help down and tossed around. Some guests not really safe in their rooms and moving to the ship's atrium. We're all trying anymore at lake. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Murray out of making NFL playoff history by throwing a touchdown pass. To himself third go marry outbreaks do is refuse you're gonna get there comes. I get to the end that we both the past it's not found about. As Steve caught the ball. Himself. Actually get made a difference final score to titans Tennessee twenty to wow she's 21. It's at that point that Kansas City was just like now OK we're done we're done dividend again and again we can't do when so they had to New England next where they will no doubt. That is no response. Enemy than you are and a one on that. Well they've got good luck at the day as it does happen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.