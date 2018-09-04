Transcript for The weekend's top headlines

OK so he's richer we can watch your movies and now watching the news allow us to now gay you all caught up. Here's some stories you may have missed in the weekend replant. Breaking news overnight. A fatal four alarm fire at trump tower here in New York City has in mind coming out of 54 president trump was not there at the time it has been tweeting about the incident call in the tower. Quote well bill Michael Collins Trump's lawyer attacked civilians. The value in the building I said yeah. He said he Betty get out ASA pick sorting out the EPA chief under increasing pressure tonight. New details coming to light about the growing tab for taxpayers. When it comes to Scott crew which travel and security. I have found that at that your stance changed it. We did it maybe they're there would be some kind of build a career person or political groups I don't know I don't I don't know I don't guarantee you don't know who do I found out about this yesterday. I corrected the action. And nation is in mourning right now. After a deadly crash involving him. Popular youth hockey team in Canada fifteen people many of them teenagers killed in a tractor trailer collided with their bus you'll never forget. The members of our Broncos that mean who are taken from us. And who are injured the UFC release. New video overnight of the former reigning champ Connor McGregor violently attacking a bus filled with other fighters we as an organization. To make sure it's. The Menendez Brothers reunited in prison. Lyle and Erik Menendez convicted of killing their parents in a case made national headlines that you seen each other for the first time in more than twenty years. While burst into tears. And Eric burst into tears. And days. Hugged each other several minutes next tonight from dream cruise to misery had seen. Hundreds of passengers onboard the Norwegian sun complaining their trip from Miami to LA was anything but smooth sailing. Romo to have. We were exposed to was a full blown construction going on farm remembers. If thank you so much to president Donald Trump and a welcoming the nation after Lithuania that would have prevented much in common. Oh my I'm already so bored. I was watching Roseanne how grace. Is that ship Bruce it's me she's like a good did Bruce you don't. Chris good SNL he also target B who surprised many with revealing that she's pregnant yet so. New episode tomorrow night you know be saved a warm front entered you had a big weekend awesome weekend for Syria that we have coming up this hot Latin singer. Got to meet Ricky Martin's. Interview Ricky Martin. Sick is sick old baby are Singh whom she moves I don't crazy.

