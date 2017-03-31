Transcript for Women's History Month Profile: The NYPD's first female captain of the Air Sea Rescue Team

The showers could I got aggregate net are lying to a new heights is a female weird city police detective. Who's breaking one glass ceiling at a whole new level tyra and then say no closing out women's history month this morning. With a high altitude police ride along with one of New York city's most. He leaked and groundbreaking officers. For most people flying in a helicopters something check off their bucket. But for detective Aaron Egan it's just another day off as the first female captain of the NYPD air sea rescue team. Only near the Republican member of this rescue Georgia entire crew could risk responsible for everything as far as rescued somebody and saving lives besides being taxed big responsibility. I got to see firsthand just how good Egan and his helicopters really are. I'm like yeah but even all that technology it found its mark. The most met memorable rest. You it is to clinch factor and it's a student. School attitudes there aircrafts in Hudson River in January I remembered because it was nice holes here when entering something that we are looking for heads bobbing in the Hudson River and you think you've seen they really don't we just haven't seen something under his jacket handling warrants. What are dying plus in the lining of his yeah him. Wow and was very greatly as free checking that Angola. It was just one of many missions Egan was a part of including being first on the scene and based motor layer Laurie idol and crashed a small plane. Kyra yeah. Everything inside just like a whole. Then it was gone. But the incidents his most famous or was one where she most saves lives and you lost her home mom was coming into the night UN general stumbling they're out to make banks doing normal surveys are on the way back to get gas talk about evolving from once I was very nonchalant and then all of a sudden it was a huge bank had a catastrophic failure to academy cameras landing in the water we were in the water so quickly and then all of a sudden it was like surreal and you're looking around and icy water and glasses broken and probably wasn't elements shocks -- things last week's class. But despite the impact and the broken glass begin at her home the crew survived with only minor injuries. Something her colleagues call a miracle. It's like their own miracle two big bags you don't do everything right and you just it's back to work so hard that he could brick wall helicopter parts of the drenched. Some say it's. What she did afterward that's even more remarkable. Taking a long vacation not to rest up. To give back actually ran across the net and in fact find acting no differently instructors to go to doctor I was an organization of medicine on the move. Actually teaching girls to build aircraft and why ultimately it's and was still having to get medicine and supplies all of the country why put your life on hold and goes on our way. It's it was about kids like you're gonna. Still somebody who would never think they can do this. They can do this and I you're gonna tell your story and hopefully carries them on and it I was happy Stevenson. The teaching experience also stayed with easy to win now shows pilots how to fly them. When no yeah. There were clouds are relieved and whether the ability to physically take off flies and lands are using to search told the without really having to look outside the homes are gonna. Finally it was time to put begins teaching skills to the test and put me in the pilot's seat got your client. And you. And this in his. And let us not. Oh. You can. Clearly you're busy you yeah. Yeah. Pretty soon learned. Deathly flawless but he can still left me with words of encouragement I have faith in me. And as she prepares to retire next year she hopes to continue that encouragement in a new career writing children's book about female pilots. Inspired girls like her daughter and we need marking up this field everything else every helicopter loved him very minimal tax name men. We've got it up. Diane the state owned ABC news New York. I'm OK with gay men. Unless my pilot says books while we go into the Hudson. Did this and did not just what evidence. No known that I wanna hear brace for impact from solely the oh how much important instrument. Somehow I think that and I love her sincerity and all of that she's been able to balance of course her family life and this amazing life great there flying for one of the best units arguably in this country.

