Fantasy Forecast: Week 17

ABC News Meteorologist Melissa Griffin explains how this week's weather forecast could affect the fantasy football league.

Texans vs. Titans in Nashville

Showers are likely in Nashville throughout the game on Sunday, which could cause trouble for the Texans since they are a dome team. But the Titans have some troubles of their own; quarterback Marcus Mariota was put on injured reserve last week after a serious leg injury. Backup Matt Cassel will step in; he actually looked to have good chemistry with Delanie Walker when they connected for a 14-yard touchdown last week. I wouldn’t let that fool you, though, the Texans held him to 34 yards in week 4 and there’s that threat for wet weather. The Texans have already clinched the AFC South so this game essentially doesn’t even matter, which means they probably will want to rest their stars DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Miller. Miller has been dealing with an injury anyway so if he’s out again, start Alfred Blue. Blue put up decent points against the Bengals last week and could have another good game if they play it safe with Tom Savage as quarterback and rain the forecast.

Ravens vs. Bengals in Cincinnati

It’s not a great day for quarterbacks here in Cincinnati, due to both the weather and the matchup. Sit Joe Flacco, he doesn’t do well on the road, and over the last three weeks, the Bengals have only allowed just three touchdown passes. Also sit Andy Dalton -- his top two weapons AJ Green and Tyler Eifert are both likely out and the Ravens have one of the best pass defenses in the league. Remember, the Ravens and Bengals each have nothing to play for this week anyway except AFC North bragging rights. I would sit Jeremy Hill; he might take it easy since he’s still coping with an injury, and the Ravens are tough on running backs anyway. On the other hand, Steve Smith Sr. has a lot to play for -- it could be the last game of his career, and the Ravens will be giving him every opportunity to end it on a high note.

Here are the top 10 players to start and sit based on the weather this week:

Our final Way Back Weather of the season can only be the most infamous weather game ever played -- and that’s the ICE BOWL! The Dallas Cowboys came to Lambeau Field to play the Packers in the 1967 NFL Championship Game on New Year’s Eve. The kickoff temperature was 13 degrees below 0 and the wind chill was -48 degrees; it’s the coldest title game in NFL history. It didn’t keep loyal Green Bay fans from showing up -- the stadium was sold out as fans braved the bitter cold, some wrapped in sleeping bags to keep warm. The band and the officials were left injured as instruments and whistles froze right against their lips. The field was completely frozen, so the Packers could only assume how badly the warm-weather Cowboys would struggle, but that wasn’t the case when they found themselves losing 14-17 late in the fourth quarter. The Packers had the ball at 3rd and inches, and with only seconds left in the game and zero timeouts, Bart Starr did a QB sneak and got the touchdown. The Packers won their third straight NFL Championship Game, a record that still stands to this day.