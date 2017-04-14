Transcript for 10 infants in critical condition from lethal bacteria outbreak

To the index an outbreak of a superbug in the west. Health officials confirming ten infants were infected mersa at ucla-irvine. The last positive test was on March 26th hospital officials say none of the infants have died. Doctors haven't found the source of the infections. The U.P.S. Driver to the rescue in Massachusetts. The driver on his last delivery of the day spotting the front porch of a house on fire, he ran to door, got the family out and then helped put the fire out. A passing to note tonight. Legendary Pittsburgh steelers owner and chairman Dan Rooney has died. One of the most influential leaders in the NFL elected to the pro football hall of fame in 2000. He was 84. Nasa's big announcement tonight. Nasa says a small moon orbiting sat turn has all the elements to support life. The nasa said the chemical reaction along with the liquid beneath the ocean line could support alien. The first major league

