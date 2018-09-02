Transcript for 1 in 10 US deaths last week due to flu or pneumonia

Thanks to you. The CDC now out to alarming headlines involving the flu reaching record levels in the U.S. It could break a record for hospitalizations. The CDC reporting high flu activity in the states. Raising the death toll to 63 your. A grandmother dying from the flu after coming down wit twice, different strains of it. Tonight, the new concern. Could there be a second wave of the flu coming? Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight the flu season raging and it's getting worse. That sobering number, 1 in 10 deaths in the U.S. Last week due to flu or pneumonia. Doctors on the front lines at this er this New York have seen the number of flu patients surge. A few weeks back, it was maybe 25 to 30 patients a day. I think W we are getting up to 40 to 50 patients coming in. Already more than 17k hospitalizations nationwide -- on track to break records. Reporter: One group hit hard this year 55 to 64 year Olds. Angie barwise from Texas got the flu around Christmas and got better. But a month later, the 58-year-old grandmother was in the er with a different strain of the virus and died of complications. I left for just a few minutes, and I thought everything was going to be okay, and I got a phone call that he had just passed.$% Reporter: Her family says she never got the flu shot. The CDC urging anyone who's recovered from the flu but never got the shot to get it as soon as they are better. Last week, ten more children died of flu-related illnesses. So far, 63 this season. The CDC urging those with a mild case of the flu to stay home. Don't pass your virus on to someone else. What's a mild illness for you could be a hospitalization or worse for somebody else. Tonight, the CDC is also saying we could have a second wave of this flu, Eva? Reporter: That's right, David. There are multiple strains of the flu going around. The CDC now saying they are seeing a rise in the B strain of the flu. Doctors telling us, even if you have had the flu, you should still get a flu shot, David. All right, Eva. Thank you.

