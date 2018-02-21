Transcript for 100 survivors of Florida school shooting take call to action to lawmakers

Late today to share from Broward County home of that high school in park in Florida of course revealing that all deputies in schools. Now carry rifles on school grounds meantime young people across Florida arriving in that State's capital and you will see how they were received inside those meetings. And look at this tonight across the country students staging walk outs to show their support from Florida to Minnesota from Illinois to Colorado. ABC's Dan Harris on what the Florida students were asking for Dan was in the room when they were face to face with lawmakers. And. The 100 students from Parkland began their extraordinary day long lobbying mission on minimal sleep but maximal optimist. We're running on adrenaline running on each others hope that we can go ought to make a difference. State senators began this day by displaying pictures of the seventeen victims. A yes or no with the solemnity did not stop the students from hitting lawmakers with pointed questions about gun policy you think he actually push for any policy yourself. Or just if you live if it is convenient. Make their rounds inside the capitol to a large rally. I've got to forty people including my two Brothers were murdered Apple's. What did you. Back inside as the students continue their work there initial optimism Kurd old into frustration. As they complained about what they viewed as a lack of straight answers from lawmakers as what I saw today was discouraging look what happened in this encounter between students and Republican state senator Aaron dean. Who repeatedly dodged questions about whether he would support a ban. On semi automatic rifles like the one allegedly used by Nicholas Cruz which kills seventeen people at Douglass high school one week ago it was your personal stance on. Assault style weapons they can there be. Yeah leads in the days ahead scratch your where we are so. It's going to be. It's going to be a debate I've always. Defended people's right to defend themselves and there. I think that specifics be generally considered. Pro gun nor. After the meeting the senator didn't wanna answer questions from us either through and I. Okay but even that's okay. These. Dan Harris in the team documenting that trip to Florida State Capitol and Dan we know they're only eleven days left in the current legislative session and that's not a lot of time especially in politics. So any sign tonight that these school kids will see change anytime soon. Yes David it is likely we're told that there will be new legislation in the coming eleven days it's not likely that the legislation will include something many of the students say they want which is a ban on semi automatic rifles. It is however likely. That there will be a rule change requiring anybody who buys one of these weapons to be 21. Instead of eighteen. Speaking of a ar fifteens as you mentioned at the top of the show the Broward County sheriff is now requiring that all deputies. Posted in schools throughout that county will now be carrying a ar fifteens.

