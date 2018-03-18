More than 100,000 people still without power after Hurricane Maria

More
Six months after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, many are still left without power; the hurricane caused more than $100 billion in damage, and more than 130,000 people have left the island.
1:46 | 03/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More than 100,000 people still without power after Hurricane Maria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53840132,"title":"More than 100,000 people still without power after Hurricane Maria","duration":"1:46","description":"Six months after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, many are still left without power; the hurricane caused more than $100 billion in damage, and more than 130,000 people have left the island.","url":"/WNT/video/100000-people-power-hurricane-maria-53840132","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.