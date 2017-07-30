Transcript for 102-year-old crosses 2 things off his bucket list

At 102 years old Kenneth Myers has pretty much seen and done it all, except for one thing. Jump out of an airplane. Not only did he live to tell about it, he loves to tell the story. Meyer, what are we getting ready to do? Jump out of a plane, and I'm ready. All right. Reporter: This is the moment, 102-year-old Kenneth Meyer jumped out of an airplane and into the record books. The oldest person ever to skydive. Racing down from the clouds, it was hard for him to smile, but Kenneth told us what it was like. You're out in the air, and the perception at three miles up is -- it's unreal. Reporter: Down on the ground, 100 family members, including his wife Eleanor. I was thrilled. I said, this is a moment I'll never forget. I saw the runway, the people, and then we hit the ground. Wow, I said. And I'm alive, too. How was it? I can't believe it, to tell you the truth. It was awesome! He wants to go again. You want to do it again? If he does it again, we will be there to cover it. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning, David Muir back here

