Transcript for 12-year-old girl may have been behind double shooting at middle school: Police

And we begin with those terrifying moments inside a California middle school. Students under lockdown, a 12-year-old girl with a gun. At least two students, a boy and a girl shot, rushed to the hospital. The scene from above tonight as police walk students out of the classroom, one at a time, then patting them down. Worried parents waiting for their children to be released. Tonight, that 12-year-old is in custody, and ABC's David Kerley leads us off from the scene. Reporter: Disbelief tonight after police search for a shooter at a Los Angeles middle school. Just coming out there. Reporter: And say that it may have been a 12-year-old girl firing the weapon. At least two students shot. A 15-year-old boy hit in the head. We also had a 15-year-old female that suffered a gunshot wound to the rest that we're placing in fair condition. As a parent, this is everyone's worst case nightmare. Worst case scenario and a nightmare for all of us. Reporter: It was the beginning of the school day -- Gunshots heard on location. It's Castro middle school. Reporter: -- When the shots rang out in a mixed-age classroom. Police were taking no chances, patting down several students, only taking the girl into custody. Right now, the person of interest is 12 years old. Reporter: Three others suffered minor injuries in the chaos after the shooting, as parents anxiously awaited news about their students. You're watching the news, but then you don't think it's going to happen in the school that your family goes to, so, it's just sad. Reporter: The middle school remained in session on that lockdown until this afternoon, when parents arrived to take their children home after this traumatic day. Parents and Los Angeles school leaders asking tonight, why? The reality is, as a community, we have to examine what would make a child want to come to school with a gun? And David Kerley with us live tonight from California. David, any word on the motive, and the boy and girl who were shot, they're expected to be okay? Reporter: That is the good news. The boy actually was grazed in the tumble area. The girl shot in the wrist. No word on motive so far tonight, David. David Kerley leading us off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.