Transcript for 15 people sent to hospital after ferry accident in Cape Cod

Now to frightening moments in the choppy seas off cape cod. A passenger ferry plowed into a jetty, stormy weather possibly to blame. At least 15 people sent to the hospital. Nearly 40 others had to be rescued. We pick up the story from here. Reporter: Tonight the incredible images. This high speed ferry slamming into the rocks in hyannis harbor. The boat stuck, taking on water, dozens of people on board. We just received a mayday. Reporter: Overnight the water rescue teams evacuating 57 passengers and crew. A coast guard chopper, hovering over the scene, this infrared video showing the moment one injured person was airlifted to safety. All of a sudden I just felt this huge jolt, and I flew forward there were people outside who had fallen over and injured their head really bad it was just chaos at that point. Reporter: Those frightening moments captured, passengers waiting to be saved, life vests on. Many forced to climb down a ladder on to slippery rocks to escape the grounded ferry. I just don't have enough awesome words to say about all of the emergency services folks that came out. Reporter: 15 people transported to the hospital. At T time of the incident, the ferry company pointing to strong winds and rough seas. Bad weather and poor visibility, likely factors in the crash. But the official cause, still under investigation. Cecilia? We turn to the severe weather threat, dangerous winds and hail. The main concern for millions tonight. South of Omaha winds over 100 miles per hour. Not confirmed to be a tornado but take a look at the veo capturing the destruction. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano is here. A lot of damage in the plains. Another reactive night. For mid June. The threatening areas will be from Kansas City to Chicago as it heads into the zone and tomorrow watch these storms develop and roll across the Mississippi and Ohio rivers that stretch from Little Rock to Louisville to the St. Lawrence river and big time heat building from Kansas City back to Phoenix. We could see near record breaking high temperatures and this sort of heat, 115, maybe 120 last through midweek. So a long dangerous stretch. Brutal numbers out there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.