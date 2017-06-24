Transcript for F-16 Thunderbird accident in Ohio under investigation

scene. The f-16 thunderbird accident at an Ohio airport, flipping over on the runway, trapping the pilot and his crew member. This all happening right before a major air show. Tonight, the famous thunderbirds are grounded following this crash before the Dayton air show. One of their F-16s flipping off the runway. Operations, were going to need, anything heavy to lift there. Emergency crews rushing to the scene and working nearly two hours to rescue technical sergeant Kenneth Cordova and pilot captain Erik "Speedy" Gonsalves. Both expected to recover. We wanted to go out and show you a little bit of the thunderbird mission. Reporter: In April I flew with the thunderbirds, captain Gonsalves showing me what the $30 million fighter jets are capable of. Captain Gonsalves is an experienced fighter pilot with more than 1,600 flight hours plus combat experience. He's the advance pilot and the narrator for the thunderbirds show. He showed me some of their most famous maneuvers. One, two, three. Four. Reporter: But the accident in Dayton didn't happen in the air, it happened on the ground. Some eyewitnesses describing the plane hydroplaning off the runway. The f-16 went off the runway as it was taxiing off. Reporter: Gonsalves suffering lacerations to his legs. Cordova also injured but later released from the hospital. The 12-ton jet significantly damaged. The cause of the accident is still under investigation but there was foul weather when they landed including high winds. We have air force regulations that guide whether or not we can go in with certain weather conditions. His approach and landing met all of those legal requirements. And the air force telling us tonight that captain Gonsalves is still recovering.

