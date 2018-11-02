Transcript for 17-year-old snowboarder strikes first gold medal for U.S.

And heading overseas to South Korea and the olympics, tonight the U.S. Striking gold for the first time. A 17-year-old snowboarder, getting first place. Plus, an American lugear earning silver. Matt Gutman is in pyeongchang tonight. Reporter: Team usa has a new golden boy. 17-year-old red Gerard roaring back from last place in the slopestyle event to steal the gold. When you landed that run, you knew you won. Well, no, it just -- it would've been a really big bummer to come here, you know, and not land a run. To land the run that I wanted to here is huge to me. Reporter: Gerard, now the youngest American man to win a gold medal in 90 years. What do you do now? Besides graduate high school? Yeah. That's first. Reporter: American Chris mazdzer is also making history. Winning silver. The first medal ever for American men in the single luge. But also center stage this weekend, a brutal cold snap. Too cold even for the winter olympics. Wind gusts cancelling a women's snowboarding event and postponing men's downhill skiing. And today, the spectators, with the wind, it makes it nearly unbearable. Fans and athletes both going to extremes to stay warm in cold temperatures that have struggled to climb above zero. American skier Ted ligety even taping his face to fight the burning cold. Tom, the cold is so extreme, my thermometer stopped working, our cell phones are on the Fritz. Now, the good news is, it's going to climb to a balmy 20 degrees later today, and into the 30s later this week. Perfect winter olympic weather. Tom? Matt, thank you. And there's much more still ahead on "World news tonight."

