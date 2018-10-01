Transcript for 19-month-old and 21-year-old die from the flu

here to the deadly flu outbreak across this country. From a 21-year-old son, he was an aspiring trainer, to a 19-month-old boy, both dying from the flu. The earliest and most severe in years. The disease now spreading across 46 states. Hospitalizations doubling in just a week. So, why is it so powerful this year, and if you get the flu shot now, how soon before it helps? Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, a dangerous strain of the flu is hitting the nation hard. The CDC says the h3n2 strain is causing one of the worst seasons in recent history. This virus tends to affect older people, so, over 65, and very young, under a year. Reporter: 19-month-old th Nathaniel Downey of Toledo, Ohio died Monday from the flu. The family says he suddenly started coughing and within an hour couldn't breathe. Even the seemingly fit can be affected. This 21-year-old aspiring to be a personal trainer died. The family says a simple cold turned into a serious flu. We showed his photo to the doctor. He says cases like this are very rare and he'd need to know more but that any age group can catch the flu. Certainly, it's an awful and scary story. When you look at the overall numbers of people in his age group, this person isn't necessarily at increased risk of adverse outcomes. Reporter: Tonight, the CDC still urging people to get the flu shot, even though it's only estimated Tobe 30% effective. And gio Benitez here in new York City, where doctors say they are seeing a spike in flu cases. Do experts think wild temperature changes we've seen across this country are hurting our immunity when it comes to fighting the flu? And if you get the flu shot now, how soon before it takes effect? Reporter: You know, David, in fact, experts are actually trying to figure out if there's any relationship between the flu and those extreme temperature changes, but you know what, regardless, they say, get that flu shot. It's not too late to get it. They say it takes about two weeks to be fully effective, so, the sooner, the better. David? Gio, we'll stay on this. In the meantime, we turn

