19 staff members fall sick in New Hampshire hospital More A hospital in Exeter, New Hampshire, was partially evacuated Friday after mysterious complaints of nausea and lightheadedness Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 19 staff members fall sick in New Hampshire hospital This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: New Hampshire hospital evacuated due to possible odor leak

Now Playing: North Korea to Guam is 14 minutes via ballistic missile

Now Playing: 19 staff members fall sick in New Hampshire hospital

Now Playing: Index: Ezekiel Elliott suspended by the NFL amid domestic violence accusations

Now Playing: 2 health scares midair aboard 2 JetBlue flights

Now Playing: Driver survives after car plunges 7 floors in parking garage

Now Playing: Going the extra mile for a missing bag

Now Playing: Congressional investigators want to talk with Trump's longtime secretary regarding Russia

Now Playing: Jogger appears to push woman into road

Now Playing: Hurricane Franklin approaches Mexico

Now Playing: Chilling video released of a police shooting in South Carolina

Now Playing: Trump tells reporters his threat to North Korea was perhaps not tough enough

Now Playing: Motorcycle rider chases hit-and-run driver in California

Now Playing: Crucial deleted video revealed in court for Tim Piazza case

Now Playing: Guam could be next target for North Korea's missile launch plan

Now Playing: U.S. diplomats suddenly fall ill in Cuba

Now Playing: Trump slams Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Now Playing: Cancer patient readies for final day of chemo

Now Playing: 2 hikers cross paths with mountain lion at Sequoia National Park

Now Playing: Emergency crews try to save a worker crushed at construction site Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49168035,"title":"19 staff members fall sick in New Hampshire hospital","duration":"1:49","description":"A hospital in Exeter, New Hampshire, was partially evacuated Friday after mysterious complaints of nausea and lightheadedness","url":"/WNT/video/19-staff-members-fall-sick-hampshire-hospital-49168035","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}