Transcript for More than 1K flights canceled at Chicago airports because of winter blast

We are following the major storm. Just heading into the weekend, it's slamming Chicago, Detroit, and major travel hubs. Nearly a foot of snow in Chicago. One person was killed in a deadly highway pileup near Flint, Michigan. That system moving into the northeast tonight into the weekend and this evening, we are already watching another major storm right behind it. ABC's Alex Perez in Chicago tonight. Reporter: Tonight, danger on the highways. More than a dozen semis and more than three dozen vehicles in all involved in this chain-reaction crash on I-94 in Kalamazoo county, Michigan. One person killed in this accident near Flint. Police outside Milwaukee posting this video, warning about driving too fast on slippery roads. In Chicago, this group banding together to help a taxi driver stuck in the snow. The mayor with this message for residents. I want to make sure. Top priority, people's safety. Reporter: For Chicago's fleet of 300 salt and plow trucks, it has been a nonstop operation loading up with some 220,000 tons of salt, distributing it on the city streets. Armies of snow plows and salt trucks racing to clear and treat roads across the region. Back in Chicago, more than a thousand flights cancelled at the city's airports alone. I checked before I came, my flat status was canceled. I came anyways hoping something el would open up. Reporter: Those plows were focusing on the main streets, but a lot of the smaller side streets like this one look like this, buried in show the. Those crews won't be getting a break. More snow headed to the midwest this weekend, David. Thanks to you. Let's get right to senior meteorologist, rob Marciano along the highway tonight. This is moving east, and you told us another storm system right hind it. Reporter: That's right, David. The second one is not going to be pretty, I promise you. First let's get through this one. Snow flying across I-90, central New York, back through Chicago, and a third one with the next system that's going to have a southern component. Look at it during the day tomorrow. Heavy rain across the mid south. The Tennessee valley, plateaued up the appalachians. Boston, heavy rain potentially flooding and, the additional 1 to 3 inches of snow, in areas that got it today. David?

