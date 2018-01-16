Transcript for 20 children across the US have died from the flu this winter: CDC

Next tonight here, the deadly flu. The CDC today warning about this dangerous strain and word of a mother of three, a marathon runner, who died within hours. ABC's Steve osunsami is at the CDC tonight. Reporter: The family of Katie Oxley Thomas tonight tells us they're pretty sure she got a flu shot this season, but it didn't protect her. Just 48 hours after she first started showing signs of the flu, this 40-year-old mother of three from California was dead. This was like nothing I've ever seen, how quickly this deteriorated her and attacked her. Reporter: This particular strain of flu that doctors are seeing most can be a quick killer. In Alabama, 38-year-old Adam York is suddenly fighting for his life tonight and needing a machine to breathe. It was a 24-hour period, he went from talking to me on the phone to being in the bed on these machines. Reporter: At the CDC today in Atlanta, health officials shared that 20 children across the country have died from the flu this winter. Seven of them reported just last week. One of them is a 4-year-old from Dayton, Ohio. One of the most difficult things I've ever had to do was tell my other children on Saturday morning that their little brother wasn't coming home. Reporter: Health officials here underline that the flu shot still works, and that families should go out there and get them, pointing out that 80% of children who died from the flu last year weren't vaccinated.

