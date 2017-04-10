Transcript for 21-year-old saved on his birthday by stranger who put pressure on his wounds

There was an extraordinary mare moment that played out here taeshgsd after an interview we brought you last night here. A son, who was at the concert for his 21st birthday, he was shot, and then saved by a young man who held pressure to his wounds all the way to the hospital, staying next to him in the E.R. He told us he wanted to meet that hero, and someone heard that last night. Tonight here, the list of heroes, and what happened in that very same hospital room today. Tonight, the new stories now emerging of the quiet heroes who saved so many lives here. Mike kordich, a firefighter, was giving cpr to someone when he was shot in the arm. I kept doing chest compressions with one arm until I noticed I was starting to bleed a lot. Reporter: Nurse Natalie and vanderstay hit by a bullet and shrapnel. Concert-goers Gettinger to the hospital, keeping pressure on her wounds. If it wasn't for that cab driver I wouldn't be here. And I don't know who he is. Reporter: There was 5-year-old Aden Huser, separated from his mother when the shooting began. I lost her and I was sad, I didn't know where to run. Reporter: When a stranger, Lindsey Rogers, saw him standing alone, she stayed by his side. He was really brave and really good. Reporter: Lindsey and a friend posting this photo on Facebook. His relatives saw it. He's been reunited with his mother. And it was Ast night here, we walked into a room at desert springs hospital medical center here in Las Vegas, where Sheldon Mack is recovering. He was at the concert for his 21st birthday. It just keep seeing it in my mind still. It haunts me. Reporter: You see it all playing out still. Yeah. Reporter: He told me about the man who saved his life. Some hero came and save me. And throw me in and take care of me. Reporter: That hero holding his finger to the bullet wound. The guy that was by your side, you haven't been able to find out where he is -- No. Reporter: Who he is? Yeah, I need to. I -- I owe him a beer, at least. Yeah, I really appreciate all he's done for me. Reporter: That's a pretty good tradeoff. Sheldon's parents telling us, they want to meet that hero. He's an angel and saved him. He was shot in the leg, as well. Reporter: It turns out, friends of that hero were watching the news last night. Jimmy grover, a 25-year-old paramedic from Orange county, California, was here in las Vegas visit iing. And today, he paid another visit, walking into that room on crutches. Jimmy revealing he knew Sheldon was in trouble after being shot in the arm and then the bullet piercing the abdomen, as well. And he rode with him in a truck all the way to that E.R. Sheldon's mom, grateful. And afterward, there was one more reunion in that same room.$- Eric Frazier, the marine vet who drove both Jimmy and Sheldon to the hospital, it turns out that marine vet rushed a dozen victims to the E.R. That night. And tonight, the survivor's family and the hero's family, all together after the horror. And by the way, Sheldon's dad told us tonight that his son told his hero, Jimmy, he's going to make good on that promise of a beer, and soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.