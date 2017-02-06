Transcript for 36 people dead after the attack at a resort in Manila, Philippines

Brian, thank you. Now to the deadly rampage. ISIS is claiming responsibility. Police say otherwise. So, what was it? Just as new images emerge. Here's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, empty shell casings from the hail of gunfire, and one of the weapons used. Trying to put together what really unfolded. He started a huge fire. Reporter: The fire leaving dozens dead. Victims of smoke inhalation, say authorities. Still pouring out of windows today. Loved ones in anguish. Police revelling these images of the suspects. Saying the suspect took his own life, setting himself on fire. Overnight, ISIS twice taking responsibility. Indications point to a criminal act. Reporter: Investigators still taking every precaution. Deploying bomb-sniffing dogs and scouring security cameras. This, while mourners gathered at a makeshift memorial. If this indeed was a strike by ISIS, it would be the third major take they've claimed responsibility for in the last two weeks. David? Alex, thank you. Back here at home, the white

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.