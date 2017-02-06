3rd victim found in Wisconsin corn plant explosion

More
Plus, Ariana Grande is back in Manchester for her benefit concert for victims of the terror bombing.
1:03 | 06/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3rd victim found in Wisconsin corn plant explosion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47800287,"title":"3rd victim found in Wisconsin corn plant explosion","duration":"1:03","description":"Plus, Ariana Grande is back in Manchester for her benefit concert for victims of the terror bombing.","url":"/WNT/video/3rd-victim-found-wisconsin-corn-plant-explosion-47800287","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.