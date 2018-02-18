Transcript for 50 tons of ready-to-eat breaded chicken patties are being recalled from schools

recall. 50 tons of ready-to-eat breaded chicken patties are being recalled from schools and other social service institutions. Rubber parts were found in some patties. The Ken, distributed as part of the usda food program under the gold Kist farms label. The usda says so far there are no reports of illnesses. Travel trouble for a woman kicked off a flight for bad behavior, all caught on tape. The woman complaining about her seat near a crying child. The passenger saying she works for the New York governor, demanding another seat. You may not have a job tomorrow. The woman order off the flight. Tonight, the passenger reportedly on leave from her job pending an investigation. Danica Patrick's NASCAR career coming to an end, crashing her car during the daytona 500 today. She wasn't hurt. A trailblazer for women in the sport. Her last race will be in may at the Indianapolis 500. And "Black panther" earning about $192 million in just three days. Expected to rake in more than $218 million by the end of the weekend. The movie with a largely black cast, also the largest-grossing film by a black director. Coming up next, meet the firefighter, a hero in and out

