Transcript for 600 men answer call and show up to 'Breakfast With Dads' school event

Finally tonight here, America strong. The boys gathered in one school auditorium who suddenly felt the love. How y'all doing, gentlemen? Reporter: You're about to witness something extraordinary that happened at bily Earl deade middle school in south Dallas. They were organizing a "Breakfast with dads" event for but they knew that some dads would not show. So, they posted this message online. Please share, men needed. The reality of a great event like this is a lot of our kids will not have a dad present. We are need of at least 50 or more additional male mentors. And what happened next stunned them all. Look at all these men here. Isn't this amazing? Reporter: Hundreds of men showing up to mentor the boys. 600 filling the school auditorium. The look on the students faces said it all. Sharing the simplest of life lessons. How to tie a tie. How to play the trumpet. And sometimes, just offering an ear. Hi, David. He told us, it inspired him. It was pretty special. Reporter: He smoet many fathers, like assistant chief of police join Rodriguez, right there with sixth grader James Cruz. When I walked in the room, words could not describe the feeling that came over me. It was a life-changing event. Reporter: Jameel tucker, a volunteer dad, too. Your young men need us. Reporter: Which is exactly what they did. We love this story. And those messages they sent us today. Thank you for watching here tonight. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

