Transcript for Rivers across US heartland at or above flood stage

Next this evening, the deadly storm system. At least eight people killed. A dozen confirmed tornadoes hitting four states, including Kentucky. Many communities under water tonight, as we now track a new system moving into the east, and ABC's Marcus Moore in the storm zone. Reporter: Tonight, millions reeling from a weekend tornado outbreak and severe flooding. Residents frantically digging through debris of this Clarksville, Tennessee, home. They just rescued that dog from the rubble. Reporter: A family pet surviving an ef-2 twister, winds up to 125 miles per hour. Cladjour way and his wife huddling in their bathtub. My wife is terrified, she's crying. I am terrified because I do not know what to do. I don't know whether it was coming back again. Reporter: This as at least 70 rivers across the heartland are at or above flood stage. The Ohio river 20 feet above Normal levels, with more rain on the way. Here in paducah, Kentucky, they are fighting, installing these flood Gates for the first time in seven years, as the Ohio river continues to rise. Saturated ground in the northeast causing this massive rockslide outside Charleston, West Virginia. And in Pittsburgh, a landslide ripping this home apart after the wettest February on record there. And here in Kentucky tonight, they are keeping a very close eye on the Ohio river, which is about a mile from where I'm standing right now. One of the many roads left impassable because of high water. David? Wow, Marcus, a mile away from the Ohio river. We're all watching that. Rob is tracking it for us. Reporter: There's more rain coming, David. So much water to drain through, and by this time tomorrow night, a batch of rain emerges over Dallas and moves northeast across the storm zone. And we'll have a pulse of severe weather on Wednesday night into Thursday. The heavy rain right over the Ohio valley in the flood zone. This could potentially become a nor'easter on Friday. The main concern is certain little for the rain coming over the flood zone. All right, tracking it through the end of the week. Rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.