Nearly 80 were injured when a floor collapsed inside the Jakarta stock exchange.

Surveillance footage captured a car slamming into the second floor of a California dentist's office. Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan has died at the age of 46.
1:05 | 01/15/18

Transcript for Nearly 80 were injured when a floor collapsed inside the Jakarta stock exchange.
To the index and a frightening collapse inside the Jakarta stock exchange. The floor giving way as students toured the exchange. Nearly 80 injured. Thankfully, no fatalities reported. There is new surveillance of a car crashing into a dentist's office. Hitting the divider, taking flight. Two people suffered minor injuries. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. A passing to report from the world of music tonight. Dolores o'ree your don was found dead inside a London hotel today. Just one of her best-known songs, "Linger." ??? Do you have to ??? ??? do you have to let it linger ??? There is no word on the cause of her death tonight. She was 46. And queen Elizabeth sharing royal secrets about the moment she felt the literal weight of the crown, realizing she had to hold the speech up in front of her. You can't look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up, because if you did, your neck would break. The 91-year-old queen was core nated in 1953.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

