Transcript for 911 calls from Amtrak commuter train crash released

Next tonight, new developments in that deadly train derailment in Washington state. Authorities releasing 911 calls, revealing the panic the moment that amtrak passenger train derailed onto the highway, killing three and injuring 70. ABC's Marcus Moore on the calls for help. Hello? Hello? Yes, this is 911. I'm on the train from Tacoma. We just crashed. Do you need medical aid? We're probably going to need some medical aid for a lot of people. There's cars everywhere and we're trying to get out. Reporter: Tonight, newly released 911 calls revealing chaos, confusion and courage after that amtrak commuter train tumbled off the interstate 5 bridge in Dupont, Washington. There's bodies laid everywhere. Reporter: Some of the injured pinned under wreckage. I'm on the train. I'm physically on the train. Okay, all right. We're going to get help, I promise. Reporter: One driver caught in a cloud of mud and dirt. I think there was a mudslide or something on I-5. My car got hit. My chest is sore. My airbags deployed. My car -- I can't go anywhere. Deep breaths. Stay on the phone with me. Reporter: Inside the train, panic. Stay with me. Reporter: As a mother helped her badly injured 14-year-old son. I'm sorry, I'm scared. I completely understand. Reporter: That operator coaching her every step of the way. Can you hear me? I want you to take a cloth and I want you to put it on your son's injury. Reporter: Tom, tonight, investigators are looking into why this train was traveling at nearly 80 miles per hour, going into a 30-mile-per-hour curve when it crashed, killing three people. Tom? That curve, the center of the investigation. Thank you so much, Marcus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.