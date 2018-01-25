Transcript for Accused Kentucky school shooter's hearing in juvenile court

Next this evening, new developments in the deadly high school shooting in Kentucky. The 15-year-old suspect in court. The motive unknown. And tonight, we are now learning one of the victims called her mother as she was dying. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami again tonight. Reporter: The mother of 15-year-old Bailey holt, one of two students killed at this Kentucky high school, was inside the accused shooter's juvenile court hearing today. There's just no words to describe. Reporter: She says her daughter called home Tuesday as she was dying on the floor. And all I could hear was voices, chaos in the background. And she couldn't say anything and I tried, I called her name over and over and over and she never responded. Reporter: Some students who ow the 15-year-old in police custody tonight believe he was bullied at school. I want to pray for him, too, because I know he's probably having a hard time, too, but -- He still took our baby. He still took my baby from me. Reporter: Prosecutors aren't yet ready to confirm if this is him, seen led away in handcuffs after the shooting in a common area at the school. But do they tell us that the accused teenager will be identified in the next few weeks because state law requires in this particular case that he be moved to adult court. David?

