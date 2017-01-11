Transcript for Accused NYC attacker said he was proud of attack: Authorities

This evening, we have new reporting here on just how long the suspect was planning this attack. His reconnaissance. And as you heard, actually visiting the path. Was he radicalized after he came to the U.S.? Tonight, what he revealed from his hospital bed, and how many others did he help get here? Here's ABC's chief investigative correspondent Brian Robert toss. Reporter: Federal agents and evidence technicians in protective booties swarmed the suspect's home in Paterson, new Jersey, as his wife, nozima, his three children and others were escorted from the resident by the FBI. Tonight, authorities tonight say it is clear sayfullo saipov had been meticulously planning his attack, even renting a truck for dry run. He appears to have followed, almost exactly to a "T" the instructions that ISIS has put out in its social media channels. Reporter: Federal officials say saipov made a full confession from his hospital bed, even after being read his rights, that he was proud of what he had done, and even asked that an ISIS flag be hung from his room. And, they say, he specifically planned his attack for Halloween, knowing the streets would be crowded. This is the biggest threat we face right now in this country, is individuals who, while in the United States, have become R radicalized. Reporter: The 29-year-old immigrant moved around the U.S., from Tampa to Cincinnati to Cleveland to New Jersey. Working as a Uber driver and a professional truck driver. Saipov grew up in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, living in this apartment building, and in 2010 came to America as part of what's called the U.S. Diversity immigrant Visa program, for citizens of countries who have not sent many immigrants to the U.S. Today, president trump revealed saipov had helped bring many other uzbeks to the U.S. He was the point of contact, the primary point of contact for, and this is preliminarily, 23 people that came in or potentially came in with him. And that's not acceptable. Reporter: U.S. Officials tell ABC news tonight that at least two of those 23 connected to saipov were suspected of possible terror ties. Federal agents interviewed saipov about those two men in 2015, but that no case against him was ever opened. Brian Ross joins us live tonight. And Brian, you are learning that the alleged attacker told police that he became radicalized in just the last year? Reporter: Yes, David. Authorities found thousands of ISIS images and more than 90 propaganda videos on his cell phones.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.