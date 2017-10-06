Transcript for Adam West, known for playing the 'caped crusader' has died

Now, to the loss of a TV legend. Adam west, the Batman star, died in Los Angeles at the age of 88. Trying his luck in Hollywood after a stint in the army. Forever remembered by the role that defined a lifetime. Here's ABC's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Adam west was forever immortalized as the first Batman. Brace yourself, robin! We're going down. Reporter: His TV hit show in 1966, as colorful as it was campy. ??? west perfected a dead-pan delivery in his comedic turn as the caped crusader. Some days you just can't get rid of a bomb. Reporter: The lifelong actor actually got his start in a Paul Newman film in 1959. But he catapulted to fame during that three-year run on ABC. Precisely, robin. Reporter: Once it was canceled, west complained that he lost jobs because of typecasting. But later in life, it also led to a rediscovery, as mayor Adam west in the animated series "Family guy." I was trying to gain super powers. Well, that's just silly. Silly, yes. Idiotic, yes. Reporter: Eventually, west came to terms with his cult favorite status. It's given so many people worldwide so much pleasure, and it's been very good to me. Reporter: His family tonight saying he saw himself not so much as the dark knight, but as the bright knight. Matt Gutman, ABC news, los Angeles.

