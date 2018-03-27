Transcript for Aid worker calls US behavior in Yemen war 'a stain on America's reputation'

Next, our team on the front lines inside Yemen tonight. The raging war. Millions near starvation. And you are about to see the children. So malnourished that they appear mush younger than they really are. You'll hear from Americans on the ground there. And ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell and our team, witnessing the devastation first hand. Reporter: We travel to the heart of what's being called today's worst humanitarian disaster. Thousands dead, millions near starvation. All victims of a war the world's ignored. Yemen, locked in a three-year conflict between houthi rebels, backed by Iran, and a government backed by Saudi Arabia, with support from the United States. These are the government soldiers you've been on the front lines. Three years ago, these streets were almost overrun by the houthi rebels. You look at this building here, this is one of their come mabd centers. You can see the intensity of the battles that were fought here. Both sides accused of the war crimes, but only the Saudis have an air force, armed with American bombs, aided by U.S. Intel. They're accused of killing civilians, restricting food and aid to remote villages like this. Here, american-funded charity workers examine starving children. Little shomokh is just 14 months old, but looks far younger. She and her five brothers and sisters are all underweight and hungry. The doctor is essentially measuring the circumference of the top of her arm, around what is her bicep, and if it hits red, then it's -- we can see here, it's just crossed over into the red, which is severely malnourished. Shomokh's dad says they only have bread and tea to eat. Even food's become a weapon of war here. Sterling roop is an American aid worker. He blames both sides for the suffering and points a finger at Washington, as well. Our bavior in this war is a stain on America's reputation. We're not living up to our core principals as Americans. Reporter: And David, there's growing criticism of these mounting civilian casualties. Much of the blame being pointed at Saudi Arabia. Now there are calls from Democrats and Republicans for an end to American support and weapons for the Saudi's war here in Yemen.

