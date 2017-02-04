Transcript for Airborne technology that helps first responders tackle emergencies better and faster

tackle things on the in the air and on the ground. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: It is a technology taking off with law enforcement. With high-def, and infrared cameras attached, drones are now being increasingly used by being increasingly used by first responders to give critical and wick bird's-eye views. We can be up in the air within about 35 to 40 seconds. Reporter: Authorities now putting them to use in missing person cases. And, in manhunts, like this search for a car thief in Texas. With the nearest helicopter an hour away, officials are able to beat the clock, using a drone to send live images of the suspect making a run for it. Showing officers just where to go to make the arrest. In New York, you see firefighters using their new drone to get above this building up in flames. With the drone we actually had good visual pictures. Reporter: And back in Texas, a drone used as a literal life line. Oh, my god, the water's under the house. Reporter: Bringing a rescue rope across flood waters, to save a stranded family. That case was groundbreaking, leading to the eventual creation of drone response teams statewide. And now, in more places across the country. Tom? Marci Gonzalez, thank you. And still ahead tonight, the

