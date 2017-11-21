Transcript for Airlines expect 3 percent more flyers for Thanksgiving travel

to the holiday rush. Already under way across this country. More than 50 million Americans expected to take to the roads and the skies for Thanksgiving this year. That's the most in 12 years, and some travelers on both coasts coping with two storm systems. Ginger with the track in a moment, first, David Kerley on the airports tonight, already packed. Reporter: Two days to that Thanksgiving dinner. And tonight, airports are jammed. And your biggest challenge over the next couple of days? It's just handling the sheer volume of people going through. Reporter: Airlines expecting 3% more flyers. That's more than 28 million passengers. What you don't see behind the scenes is the mad dash to get you on your aircraft. In Charlotte today, we watched cleaners, maintenance workers, scrambling. Preparing a jet that just arrived to leave. And everything has to be done in 120 minutes, otherwise we don't make our time. Reporter: While weather may not be an issue this year, that doesn't mean there aren't problems. We fly with you all the time and today has been the worst day yet. Reporter: We went behind the scenes in Dallas at southwest airlines where a team of 40 watches social media, fixing problems. That passenger was worried about making a connection. Let's see what he says. He says, "Oh, good, we were really worried about it." David Kerley joins us live along the tarmac in Charlotte, where planes are being moved into position for takeoff. Tomorrow likely going to be busier tomorrow, but the biggest headache is Sunday, where everybody comes back at once? Reporter: Yeah, they pack it all. As you see the workers continue to turn this aircraft, an air craft passing us. Everybody gets out of town is spread over Friday through Wednesday, busy day tomorrow, but you're right, David, Sunday, everybody wants to come home. It's going to be a very busy day.

