Transcript for Alleged sexual abuse scandal at elite Connecticut boarding school Choate

Next tonight, one of the most prestigious boarding schools in a moment of truth. Sharing the results of its own investigation that found a history of sexual abuse for decades. Here's Mara schiavocampo. Reporter: It's the elite Connecticut boarding school boasting prominent alumni like Ivanka Trump, president John F. Kennedy, and Michael Douglas. Tonight, at the center of a sexual abuse scandal. A new report finding "Substantiated instances of sexual misconduct" at Connecticut's Choate rosemary hall boarding school. Spanning five decades from the 1960s to 2010, a dozen former teachers implicated by 24 students, including at least one case of rape. The report also finding, despite years of accusations, "Sexual misconduct matters were handled internally and quietly," and never reported to the police. In some cases, teachers were allowed to resign or retire. And some were even given recommendations for new jobs. We've seen a lot of these private schools have had problems because the issues aren't being reported to authorities. They're dealing with it internally. Reporter: Now, the school says, "We profoundly apologize. The conduct of these adults violated the foundation of our community. We honor and thank the survivors of sexual misconduct who came forward." The findings don't involve any current teachers or students at the school. Five of the teachers in the report have since died. Tom? Thank you.

