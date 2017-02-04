Transcript for Alleged sexual assault on 15-year-old girl streamed on Facebook Live

Back at home and a distu disturbing attack. Police are reporting a 15-year-old girl sexually assaulted by teenage boys who streamed what they did on Facebook live. At least 40 people watched them stream it on Facebook. Not one of them called the police. Eva pilgrim with the details. Reporter: Tonight an arrest in that disturbing sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl streamed on Facebook live. It's disgusting. It's so disgusting. She was so scared. Reporter: A 14-year-old boy is behind bars, facing charges for the alleged crime. Police say more arrests are coming for the others involved. Now they will be held accountable for what they did. Reporter: Authorities say at least 40 people viewed the Facebook live video, but not a single person called police. It just disgusts me that people would look at those videos and not pick up the phone and dial 911. This Is hilarious. Reporter: This isn't the first crime caught on Facebook live in Chicago. In January, a group of teenagers were arrested after police say they kidnapped a disabled man, then broadcast themselves attacking him. ! Reporter: And in Oklahoma last October, in October of last year, a man posted his alleged getaway, after a violent and deadly rampage. As for the alleged assault, Facebook pulled the video down. Saying they are working hard to create a safe environment on Facebook and they take down videos that Glor fie violence. Authorities are looking into if those people who viewed the video could also face charges. But say their first priority is getting all those involved in that video behind bars. Tom? Eva, thank you.

