Transcript for Amazon Alexa's Super Bowl commercial leads to questions about company's new location

Finally tonight here, did you hear a clue in Amazon's super bowl ad? We asked Alexa. It was the super bowl about Amazon's Alexa and what happens when she loses her voice. In Austin, it's 60 degrees with a -- Alexa? Reporter: The replacements stepping in. Play some country music. ??? I make money moves ??? No, Alexa, country music. ??? Reporter: So was Anthony Hopkins. Alexa, call Brandon. I'm afraid Brandon is a little tied up. Do let me know if there's anything I can help you with. Reporter: But was there something else in the ad, a hidden clue about where in the U.S. Amazon will open its second headquarters, 50,000 American jobs? On social media, viewers immediately began tweeting after this. In Austin, it's 60 degrees with a -- Reporter: The mere mention of Austin. Viewers immediately began tweeting. Did Amazon just announce hq 2 in their super bowl ad? Amazon commercial mentioned the weather in Austin. They're moving here. But Amazon telling us tonight, the commercial and hq 2 are completely unrelated. They would say nothing more. And Alexa isn't revealing anything, either. Thanks, guys, but I'll take it from here. So, the wait continues tonight. I'm This is WCVB newscenter 5 at 7:00. Quick the that's is going to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.