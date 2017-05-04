Transcript for American fighter jet crashes in Maryland with live ammunition on board; no major injuries

??? To the index of other news tonight. The fiery crash of an American fighter jet in Clinton, Maryland. The f-16 with live ammunition on board going down in smoke and flames during a training flight. The pilot able to steer the jet away from homes if he in the area. He safely parachuted to the ground. The plane suffered mechanical failure shortly after takeoff. Authorities are calling the inmates dangerous, the pair escaping from the jail in yaki many, a county. One of the inmates was being held for an alleged shooting. While the world waits for a baby giraffe here in the U.S., so many of them watching online. It turned out another was born at the Chester zoo at the uk after four-hour labor. As many still watch April the giraffe at bing hamton zoo. When we come back -- one

